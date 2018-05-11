Police are seeking information on a woman who’s been missing for 13 years

Belinda Ann Cameron was last seen on May 11, 2005

Belinda Ann Cameron went was last seen on the 800-block of Esquimalt Road on May 11th, 2005 (FILE CONTRIBUTED)

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in bringing home Belinda Ann Cameron after she’s been missing for 13 years.

The last confirmed sighting of Cameron was on May 11, 2005 at Shopper’s Drug Mart in the 800-block of Esquimalt Road. She was not reported missing until June 4, 2005.

At that time, an extensive investigation and series of searches were undertaken.

Police say Cameron’s disappearance is considered suspicious, and believe that she was a victim of foul play. Her file continues to be investigated as a homicide.

At the time of her disappearance Belinda was a 42-year-old indigenous woman who stood five feet, eight inches tall. She had a medium to large build and weighed about 170 lbs. She had long, dark brown hair that she parted in the middle and dark brown eyes.

Cameron would turn 55 this year, and her family is seeking more information to understand her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Cameron’s location, or what may have happened to her are asked to phone police at the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Calls can also be placed anonymously to 1-800-222-8477.

