Police appeal for witnesses in Central Saanich break and enter

Central Saanich police are appealing for witnesses after a break and enter at the 400 block of Dunmora Court in Central Saanich.
The break in happened some time between 5 p.m. on March 15 and 9:30 a.m. on March 20.
“Although it does not appear that any property was stolen, there was damage to the property to gain access,” Sgt. Paul Brailey said in a press release.
Central Saanich police ask anyone with information to call 250-652-4441, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
