Police appeal for witnesses in Central Saanich break and enter

Break in occurred between March 15 and 20

Central Saanich Police ask for witnesses in break and enter at 400 block of Dunmora Court. (File photo)

Central Saanich police are appealing for witnesses after a break and enter at the 400 block of Dunmora Court in Central Saanich.

The break in happened some time between 5 p.m. on March 15 and 9:30 a.m. on March 20.

“Although it does not appear that any property was stolen, there was damage to the property to gain access,” Sgt. Paul Brailey said in a press release.

Central Saanich police ask anyone with information to call 250-652-4441, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

