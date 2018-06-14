Police activity outside 377 Winnipeg St. in Penticton

House was raided by police in April, but it's not clear if any charges resulted from that action

A marked police vehicle parked just outside 377 Winnipeg Street had been joined by at least one other police vehicle, a black, unmarked car. Not pictured, two residents of 377 Winnipeg were standing outside their property, filming a Penticton Western News reporter on a cell phone.Dustin Godfrey/Western News

A controversial Winnipeg Street house was the centre of some unspecified police activity Thursday afternoon.

At least two police vehicles — one marked SUV and one unmarked black car — were seen leaving the area of 377 Winnipeg Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The reason for the police presence is unclear at this time, as police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Two residents of the house were in the yard filming a reporter on a cell phone as police drove off.

The house, which has become the centre of some controversy in Penticton, was the subject of a police action in early April. At the time, a resident of the home shouted to a reporter that the residents of the home were being vilified by the media.

Power and water were shut off to the home in late March, and residents had been using kerosene heaters and portable generators for electricity.

The Western News will update as more information becomes available.

