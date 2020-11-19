Police activity decreases in Oliver, increases in Osoyoos in third quarter of 2020

RCMP in Osoyoos dealing with rise in number of violent crimes

Policing statistics showed an increase in calls for service in Osoyoos, but a decrease in Oliver during the third quarter of 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Police in Oliver saw a decrease in activity during the third quarter of 2020, but in Osoyoos, the RCMP detachment was busier than the year before.

Information from the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment showed Oliver’s total calls for service, violent crimes and property crimes all decreased significantly in the third quarter of 2020 when compared with the same period in 2020.

In Osoyoos, calls for service and the number of violent crimes increased, while property crimes decreased slightly.

The Oliver RCMP detachment received 921 calls for service during the third quarter of this year, down 11 per cent from the 1,038 calls for service during the same time period in 2019.

Violent crimes dropped by 38 per cent, from 76 in the third quarter of 2019 to47 in the same period of 2020.

Assaults decreased from 42 to 38 and sex offences dropped from 11 to five.

Domestic violence cases rose by 60 per cent, from five in the third quarter of 2019 to eight in the third quarter of 2020.

Property crimes decreased by 34 per cent, with 111 cases in the third quarter of 2020, down from 168 in the third quarter of 2019.

The only property crime categories to show increases from last year’s statistics were shoplifting and fraud.

The number of shoplifting cases increased by 22 per cent, from nine in the third quarter of 2019 to 11 in the third quarter of this year.

Frauds increased by 25 per cent, from 12 in the third quarter of 2019 to 15 in the third quarter of this year.

In Osoyoos, the RCMP detachment received 1,176 calls for service in the third quarter of this year, a 31 per cent increase from the same period in 2019.

READ ALSO: Oliver needs to deal with ‘root causes’ of violent crime: mayor

READ ALSO: South Okanagan RCMP member speaks out against criticism

Violent crimes increased by 47 per cent, from 32 incidents in the third quarter of last year to 47 incidents during the same period this year.

The number of sex offences doubled, from four in the third quarter of last year to eight during the third quarter of this year.

Uttering threats increased by 140 per cent, from five incidents in the third quarter of 2019 to 12 incidents during the same time period this year

The total number of property crimes decreased by five per cent.

The number of auto thefts fell by 50 per cent, from 14 in the third quarter of 2019 to seven in the same time period this year.

Business, residential and other break and enters all decreased. In the third quarter of last year, there were 23 break and enters in all categories. During the same period this year, there were 12 break and enters.

The number of thefts from vehicles increased by 150 per cent, rising from eight in the third quarter of 2019 to 20 in the third quarter of this year.

Frauds increased by 46 per cent, from 13 in the third quarter of last year to 19 in the third quarter of this year.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review