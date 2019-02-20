Last year, Murray Sullivan having fun on his snowmobile. (Submitted photo)

Poker ride a winning hand for local club

Event attracts snowmobilers from around the region

  • Feb. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Dylan De La Mare fully admits to being taken aback when the Houston Snowmobile Club staged its first poker ride in 2017 because it didn’t know exactly what to expect.

“It has a hit,” said De La Mare, the club president, of the turn out and of the subsequent lift in the club’s profile.

“We decided, as a club, that with a newer generation of snowmobiler coming in, we wanted to have something to bring people in and so we settled on a poker ride.”

The 2018 poker ride built on the first one, attracting approximately 150 people and 127 snowmobiles.

And with a club membership now of approximately 50 people, De La Mare hopes the third annual poker ride taking place March 9 will continue to raise the club’s profile and attract new members.

“We’ve been really pleased with the support we’re getting from the community — donations, sponsorships, there’s been a lot,” said De La Mare.

Businesses for last year’s poker ride also chipped in by offering products at cost so along with donations, it meant that every person who attended was rewarded with a door prize.

“Gloves, toques, there was a long list,” De La Mare said.

Last year’s ride featured a number of riders from the region — Prince George, Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, etc. — and De La Mare is expecting the same this year.

“Snowmobiling is definitely having an impact on the economy; there’s a benefit,” he said of people coming to Houston over the course of a winter to enjoy snowmobiling. “You see trucks with sleds on the back parked at motels.”

Formed in the 1970s, the club maintains approximately 250 kilometres of trails, a task that relies on volunteer help.

“There’s grooming — we have a groomer — and cutting trees and brushing to keep the trails clear,” said De La Mare. “We’re doing maintenance year round.”

“So the more members we have, the more we can do.”

Money raised through the poker ride goes into the ongoing expenses of the club.

De La Mare said the club takes pride in offering a safe place to ride, ensuring there places to collect garbage and building a reputation of responsible recreating.

“We provide education on best practices regarding caribou,” he said of the ungulate population in the area.

That latter took on a formal note in 2017 when the club signed a caribou stewardship management agreement with the provincial government.

Predicting the weather can be tricky but De La Mare said the club schedules its poker run date in March to coincide with more springlike conditions.

“We’ve got a really good snowpack this year,” he said. “Good solid snow.”

More poker run information is available on the club’s Facebook page.

Previous story
Happy anniversary Chia’s Dream Closet

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Sound of Music echoes with a surprising amount of cool

    Chemainus Theatre review: my teenage self didn't know what he was missing

  • Lillian Marie McKinnon (nee Jacobsen)

    It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our…

  • Kimberley cross country team continues to produce excellent results

    The Kimberley XC Skiers (KiXS team) have had a busy calendar of racing over the past 4 weeks, with some excellent results. At the end of January, 7 team members travelled to Revelstoke to compete at the BC Cup races, and the team had multiple podium finishes. Most notably, the classic sprint races for Junior Girls (U18) featured Quinn Morgan, Sydney Wilson and Marielle Ackermann all making it to the A-Final. The white and orange suits dominated the race with Quinn coming in first and Marielle in second overall. The following day in the skate distance races we also saw Marielle Ackermann, Sydney Wilson and Sadie DeMars on the podium! Overall it was one of the most successful weekends for the KiXS skiers. The following weekend the racers travelled to Golden, with most of our skiers making it onto the podium.

  • Skating fun in Houston

    Houston residents had a fun day of skating at the Claude Parish Arena. Public skating is a free skate and it is held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Shiela Pepping photos)

  • Skijoring gets your “giddyup” going in Clearwater

    The second annual Skijoring event took place at the Smokin True Ranch in Clearwater on Feb. 16 with a good turnout (much larger than last year) of enthusiastic participants and spectators.

  • Snowmobile club’s cabin gets a rebuild

    Red Dog Logging, other companies tackle project

  • Houston’s population remains steady

    Much the same in neighbouring towns