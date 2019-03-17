Poison found near Vic West off-leash dog park

Eric Pittman posted a photo of the ‘poison’ he found in Barnard Park Saturday morning. (Eric Pittman/Facebook)Eric Pittman posted a photo of the ‘poison’ he found in Barnard Park Saturday morning. (Eric Pittman/Facebook)

A Victoria man took to Facebook Saturday morning after finding poison in Barnard Park.

Eric Pittman found a black box with the words, ‘Poison, do not touch’ on the edge of the off-leash dog park. In his Facebook post, Pittman implied the toxic substance was left behind on purpose.

“Some sick person figures this is the best way to kill animals without repercussions to themselves and there may be more!” he said.

The Victoria Police Department confirmed the incident was reported to them on Saturday but said at this point there is no evidence that it was placed purposefully to injure a dog.

They said the item was disposed of before they were called to the scene.

