Dr. Sandra Allison, medical health officer for Central Vancouver Island. (Submitted photo)

Podcast: Medical health officer Dr. Sandra Allison talks COVID-19 restrictions, impact on frontline workers

Central Vancouver Island official shares thoughts on 'return to normalcy'

  • Jun. 7, 2021 12:00 a.m.
For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Dr. Sandra Allison, medical health officer for central Vancouver Island. The discussion includes the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, challenges faced by frontline workers during the pandemic and more.

