Plows tackle snow in West Kelowna

West Kelowna plows are keeping busy today, clearing the city’s top priority roads during today’s snow event, which is expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

Residents are asked to help, not hinder, snow clearing efforts and those living on priority three roads can expect delayed response when the snow flies, according to the city.

If possible, motorists are asked to avoid travel at this time or use extreme caution on roadways.

Here’s how residents of West Kelowna can help snow removal efforts:

· Do not park on city streets. Parked cars mean plows must work around these vehicles and are unable to clear the road surface to a safe width, narrowing our roadways needlessly. There is also additional time spent to maneuver around these vehicles rather than conducting one steady pass with the plow. Cul-de-sacs can become particularly challenging for plows when obstructions are encountered.

· Do not deposit snow on roadways when clearing driveways or sidewalks. This deposited snow may not be cleared by plows if the area has already been visited and can cause hazards for motorists.

· Remember to clear walkways in front of your homes to help ensure pedestrians have a clear way.

· Please understand that plows are unable to avoid leaving snow at the base of driveways. To lessen the amount pushed onto your driveway, shovel snow to the left (when facing your home).

Snow removal in West Kelowna is conducted on a priority basis. The top priority is clearing arterial and collector roads, transit routes and roads with steep grades. The second priority is school zones, school bus routes, town centres and population centres and the final priority is all other local roads, according to the city.

During times of heavy and persistent snowfalls, road crews must continue to focus on higher priority roads in the municipality, which can lead to a delay in snow removal on local roads. Residents on priority three roads are asked to be patient, these roads will be visited by the plow once all other roadways have been cleared.

The City provides comprehensive information on its website, www.westkelownacity.ca/roads, regarding snow removal, including a snow clearing priorities map. Residents can connect with the Roads Department directly at 778-797-2225 or roads@westkelownacity.ca during regular hours or after hours 1-866-353-3136.

