Plenty of true grit shown at Big ‘4’ Rodeo in Barriere

Justin Harrell from Chetwyn, B.C., breaks out of the chute in perfect form on D&B Rodeo Stock's bronc 'All Business' during the 6th Annual True Grit Big '4' Rodeo on June 15, at the North Thompson Fall Fairgrounds in Barriere. Harrell was also one of the rodeo's bull fighters during the event. The Big '4' is comprised of saddle bronc, bareback, bulls, and barrel racing. This year the D&B Rodeo Stock bulls beat the cowboys hands down with no one able to make an eight second ride on their bovine athletes.