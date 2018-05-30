Plenty of action at weekend festival

The 36th annual Summerland Action Festival this weekend will be a celebration of sport, with plenty of activities and entertainment for all ages.

The festival, which began in 1982, will run June 1 to 3.

Pat Bell, chair of the Action Festival committee, said the family fun zone in Memorial Park will feature activities by Orbis Sports Stations.

These include a Velcro soccer-style target and big inflatable balls for people to get inside and roll around in.

The festival has had various children’s activities over the years, including rides, a midway and other activities.

“We thought we’d give this a whirl this year,” Bell said of the Orbis activities.

The festival will feature a Friday evening fireworks display, sponsored by Nesters Market.

On Saturday, a parade sponsored by Fortis B.C. will be held on Main Street and Victoria Road beginning at 10 a.m. There will be road closures to accommodate the parade.

Throughout the weekend, the Action Fest Slo-Pitch Tournament will feature 72 teams, playing at baseball diamonds around the community. There are 21 prize packages available in this weekend tournament.

The Man of Steel triathlon and the Giant’s Head Run will both be held on Saturday.

The run will begin at 6 p.m.

Throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, entertainers will perform in Memorial Park.

“The entertainers are perfect this year,” Bell said.

This year’s lineup includes Shooting Star, a Bad Company tribute band; Bad Moon Riders, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band; Barracuda, a Heart tribute band and Eagle Eyes, an Eagles tribute band.

Other performers include Summerland-based Timbre Wolves and the March Hare Band. March Hare, from Vancouver, has performed at Action Festival for many years.

The Summerland Kiwanis Club will hold a pancake breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings, with proceeds going to local charities.

An interdenominational church service will be held at the bandshell on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The annual Kids Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Summerland Sportsmen’s Association, will be held at Garnet Lake on Sunday.

While the water level has been high this year, Bell said the fishing derby is still expected to continue.