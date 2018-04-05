Plenty more waste in Comox Valley and Campbell River landfills could be diverted – audit

The Comox Valley's new engineered landfill is located near Cumberland. It opened last fall. File photo by Scott Strasser.

The Comox Valley and Strathcona regional districts still have some work to do when it comes to garbage diversion, according to a recent waste composition audit.

A two-week audit done by AET Group last fall found that potentially 50 per cent of waste disposed at the Comox Valley and Campbell River landfills during the audit could have been diverted under current recycling programs.

AET collected and analyzed 104 samples of waste in the Comox Valley and Strathcona regional districts, weighing approximately 100 kg each, from Sept. 25 until Oct. 6.

The audit found that thrown-out food was the biggest culprit, accounting for 20.2 per cent of divertable waste. Paper and packaging accounted for 8.7 per cent, yard waste accounted for 4.7 per cent and plastic packaging accounted for 4.1 per cent.

AET’s report claimed that diverting food and yard waste would increase the Comox Strathcona Waste Management (CSWM) service’s diversion rates from 47 per cent (the rate in 2016) to 60.1 per cent.

The CSWM’s goal under its 10-year solid waste management plan is to divert 70 per cent of waste from the Comox Valley and Campbell River landfills by 2020.

Fortunately for the CSWM, a new regional composting facility in Campbell River is currently in the works and expected to be operational by 2023. The $8-million facility is intended to remove organics from the waste stream and help the CSWM meet its diversion rate targets.

AET recommends the CSWM study its waste composition regularly. Doing so annually would cost the CSWM about $65,000 per year.

A CVRD staff report about the audit cautioned it has some limitations and should only “be considered a snapshot” of a short time period.

“One of the limitations of this audit is that the results represent just the characteristics of the waste received at the facilities during the audited two week period, as waste composition changes over time,” reads part of a CVRD staff report on AET’s audit.

“It should be noted that the yard waste percentages could be inflated at the time of year the audit was undertaken (fall 2017).”

The audit also found that half of the waste currently being disposed of in the Comox Valley and Campbell River could not be recycled.