Please pick up after your dog

Students from grades 1 to 4 from the French Immersion class at William Konkin Elementary (WKE) were the first class to complete their very first wooden crate project. Students cut the wood, made the handles, sanded the pieces, and nailed them into place as a part of the Build Grow Share Kindness Project. "This class did a great job on their first one, and they will be building more crates in the weeks to come. Other classes will be completing their boxes in the coming days," said Vice Principal Cordell Ware in an email to Lakes District News. (WKE Eagles Facebook photo/Lakes District News)