COVID concerns will keep visitors away until further notice

The District of Kent has asked those looking to visit local seniors communities to stay home.

District officials said on Wednesday, March 18, that as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19, visitors are asked to stay away from area senior communities for the time being. This includes Agassiz Senior Community, Glenwood Senior Community and Logan Manor.

Questions or concerns can be directed to 604-796-3886.

More to come.

