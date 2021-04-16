Pleasant Valley school in Nanaimo sees case of COVID-19

An elementary school in north Nanaimo is the latest to see a case of COVID-19.

According to a social media post from Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools, Pleasant Valley Elementary School experienced COVID-19 exposure on April 13.

Other schools from the district currently listed on Island Health’s COVID-19 school list are Fairview Elementary and Nanaimo District Secondary School.

Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the last exposure date, Island Health said.

The school district advises that anyone wishing more information should visit Island Health’s school exposures web page at this link.

