Playoff holes determine Castlegar Men’s Open champion

The third annual Castlegar Men’s Open golf tournament was held on July 20. A total of 55 players competed under sunny skies.

Two players, Ely Overenay (Castlegar) and Garrett Kucher (Kelowna), were tied at the end of the day both shooting scores of two under par 70. A playoff was held to determine the overall winner, with Overenay edging out Kucher on the second playoff hole with a conceded birdie putt.

Kevin Wadal from Nelson netted 68 to capture the overall net division. Other winners included Kucher winning the first flight low gross, Aiden Browell first flight low net, Bill Van Yzerloo second flight low gross, Marc Royer second flight low net, Phil Evdokimoff third flight low gross and Ron Smeeth thirrd flight low net.

The golfers were treated to burgers and beverages at the Nineteeth restaurant upon completion of their round. The organizers would like to than Mar-Tech for sponsoring the hole-in-one competition, Pat Biln and the entire pro-shop staff, plus Craig Stocker and the entire grounds crew for the excellent playing conditions.