An intentionally lit fire destroyed the playground structure at Emerald Park on Fairfield Island in the early hours of May 5. (Facebook)

Playground structure at Fairfield Island park destroyed by deliberately set fire

Chilliwack Fire Department doused the fire at around 3 a.m. on May 5 and is investigating

A deliberately set fire destroyed the playground structure at a Fairfield Island park in Chilliwack overnight.

At approximately 3 a.m. on May 5 the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported outdoor playground structure fire located in Emerald Park on Beverly Drive.

Firefighters responded from Hall 1 and on arrival, fire crews witnessed a playground structure on fire. The fire was quickly brought under control.

“Unfortunately, the structure was seriously damaged due to the fire,” the fire department said in a press release.

Mayor Sharon Gaetz took to Twitter to express her frustration at the incident.

So did Coun. Jason Lum.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This fire is believed to be deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca.

