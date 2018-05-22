Plaque presentation coming Wednesday for Chilliwack heritage home

The Craftsman style home is located across from the old Fair grounds on Spadina Avenue

The Skelton House on Spadina Avenue now has official heritage designation and a Municipal Heritage Site plaque is being presented by City of Chilliwack officials on May 23. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Progress)

Heritage designation for the Skelton House was adopted by city council back in March.

Now the public is invited to a Municipal Heritage Site plaque presentation for the historic home on May 23.

“It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to recognize the historic value of the Skelton House to our community and to recognize its current owners for their ongoing efforts to preserve this piece of Chilliwack’s history,” said Mayor Sharon Gaetz in a release.

Constructed in 1913, the Skelton House is a Craftsman-style house in what was a prominent location across from the former fairgrounds. A full open veranda with tapered piers are out front with, an inset second-floor balcony, gable roof and dormer windows.

The Skelton House is a historic representation of the residential and commercial growth in Chilliwack in the years prior to World War I. A thriving agricultural settlement, Chilliwack saw the BC Electric Railway linking the community with New Westminster completed in 1910 and a post office, hospital, city hall and high school all built before 1914. The original occupants, the Skeltons, were a well-known entrepreneurial and socially active family.

Heritage designation is aimed at fostering greater public awareness and appreciation about Chilliwack’s history and cultural heritage. Under the City’s Heritage Designation Policy, the Skelton House will be preserved for generations to come by the municipal heritage designation bylaw.

Members of the public are invited to attend the presentation of a Municipal Heritage Site plaque for the Skelton House on Wednesday, May 23, 2 p.m. at 45483 Spadina Avenue.