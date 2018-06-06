Plans for Huckleberry camp still on track

Although TransCanada has recently abandoned its plans to build a workers’ camp near Burns Lake, plans to build a camp south of Houston are still on track.

The proposed camp near Houston – called Huckleberry camp – would accommodate approximately 800 workers to support the construction needs of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline project.

TransCanada has recently announced it will no longer proceed with its plans to build a camp near the shores of Tchesinkut Lake after public feedback revealed overwhelming opposition.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) and TransCanada gathered feedback from the public about the Tchesinkut Lake camp during an open house in Burns Lake at the beginning of May.

Ninety per cent of the 33 comment sheets gathered by the RDBN were against the proposed location. The top concern was water pollution and drainage, followed by qualms about an expected uptick in traffic on Hwy. 35.

“We will continue to work with the RDBN and local municipalities to find a site that is mutually acceptable,” said Terry Cunha, a spokesman for TransCanada.

Regarding the proposed Huckleberry camp, Cunha says plans are still moving forward.

“We are working with camp contractors to finalize requirements,” he told Houston Today. “We are currently finalizing our camp commercial contracts to be in place in the coming months.”

Although Cunha said TransCanada has not been requested to hold an open house, the Huckleberry camp could soon be under scrutiny.

According to Bill Miller, RDBN Chair, the RDBN board is considering initiating a review of the Huckleberry camp.

“It would be our desire to do that [conduct a review],” he told Houston Today last week.

Miller now plans to discuss this topic with Rob Newell, Director of Electoral Area G (Houston rural). Newell told Houston Today it’s too early to comment on the Huckleberry camp as “it is not set in stone.”

The Huckleberry camp would be located approximately 28 km south of Houston, near Morice River Road and the Morice River Forest Service Road.

The camp would include separate quarters for men and women, telecommunications, games rooms, laundry facilities and exercise facilities. Although some additional services would require workers to travel into Houston occasionally, many of the amenities would be found on site, including camp catering and medical services.

TransCanada says an estimated 2000 to 2500 “high-quality, well-paying jobs” would be created across the region during Coastal GasLink’s four-year construction period. A majority of employment and contracting opportunities would be provided through TransCanada’s prime contractors.

“Once those [prime contractors] are selected, we will notify communities and tour the region to promote local contracting and employment,” explained Jacquelynn Benson, a spokesperson for TransCanada earlier this year.

Last October the RDBN sent a letter to the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission raising several concerns over the proposed pipeline project. One of these concerns was the fact that Coastal GasLink has made no specific commitments regarding the use of local employment and the provision of apprenticeship positions for local employees.

In a letter sent to the RDBN board earlier this year responding to some of these concerns, Coastal GasLink said that when it comes to local hiring the company goes “beyond the industry standard.”

However, the company has not specified how many workers would be hired locally.

Alternate route south of Houston approved

The B.C. Environment Assessment Office has recently approved Coastal GasLink’s alternate route amendment application.

Last November Coastal GasLink filed an amendment application to add an alternate route option southeast of Houston.

The proposed amendment involves the relocation of a 42-km section of pipeline to a location approximately four kilometres to the south. It also provides an alternative location for the certified Goosly Falls compressor station at Parrott Lakes.

According to Jacquelynn Benson, a spokesperson for TransCanada, the new route was proposed after the company gathered feedback from Aboriginal groups in the region.

“After extensive consultation with local communities and Aboriginal groups, the south of Houston alternate route was identified to help minimize potential adverse effects on traditional and cultural land use on a portion of the current route,” said Benson last November.

The Coastal GasLink Pipeline project involves the construction and operation of an approximately 650-km natural gas pipeline from near Dawson Creek to near Kitimat.

The pipeline proponent received its environmental assessment certificate in October 2014 and has all the major permits it needs to start construction. However, due to the challenges of the current global energy market, LNG Canada announced in July 2016 that their joint venture participants needed more time prior to making a final investment decision on their proposed export facility near Kitimat.

As a result, construction of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline, which would supply gas to their project, has been delayed.

LNG Canada is expected to make a final investment decision later this year.

