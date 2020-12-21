Planning process for Mission’s waterfront to begin in February, 2021

Planning for development along a 296-acre area of the waterfront is expected to begin in February, 2021, according to a Dec. 10 news release from the District of Mission.

A “masterplan” – a planning document intended to serve as a long-term guide for future developments – will be created in three phases and is expected to take 18 months, the district said.

“The Waterfront Revitalization Masterplan will advance a vision for the future of the waterfront that will deliver on our community’s priorities, as well as provide certainty for developers looking to invest in this strategically important area,” said Acting Mayor Cal Crawford.

“Mission is ready for this. We’re ready for a viable plan that will ensure a sustainable, connected and prosperous waterfront, one that can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

A bid was posted on the district’s website on Dec. 10, which seeks potential firms to create the masterplan. The public bidding period closes on Jan 19.

“This masterplan will include analyses, recommendations, and proposals for the site’s projected growth, economy, housing, transportation, community facilities, and land use.

“It is based on technical analysis and constraints, planning and engineering initiatives, community input, existing development, physical characteristics, social and economic conditions,” the bid says.

The process will “demonstrate development viability to attract investment to catalyse the revitalization of these important lands.”

On Sept. 21, council approved an amendment to Mission’s Official Community Plan to designate 296 acres along the waterfront as a comprehensive planning area.

The masterplan will outline municipal hall’s vision of a “vibrant hub of activities, residences, industries and commerce,” and outline land use planning, transportation, infrastructure and parks and open spaces, the Dec. 10 release said.

Technical studies are needed in preparation of the masterplan to navigate some of the challenges of developing the land, according to the release.

These challenges include contaminated land, flood protection and water and sewer servicing.

