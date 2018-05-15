The newly formed Cowichan Communities Coalition will appear as a delegation before North Cowichan’s council at its next meeting on May 16. (File photo)

Planning conflicts spawn Cowichan Communities Coalition

CCC consists of seven community associations

  May. 15, 2018
  • News

Faced with similar frustrations around local planning issues, seven community associations in the Valley have formed the Cowichan Communities Coalition.

So far, the CCC consists of the Chemainus Residents Association, Cowichan Valley Naturalists, One Cowichan, Quamichan Lake Neighbourhood Association, Quamichan Watershed Stewardship Society, Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association and the Somenos Marsh Society.

According to a press release, the purpose of the CCC is to act as a collective body, drawing upon the knowledge, strengths, experiences and strategies of its members in order to become an instrument of change in the Cowichan Valley.

“The coalition aims to ensure that bylaws and policies addressing economic growth, land development, culture, the environment and social planning support and reflect early and meaningful citizen engagement,” the release said.

A delegation from the CCC will appear before North Cowichan’s council at meeting on May 16, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

