Planned outage for Saanich’s Commonwealth Place as crews complete transformer repairs

Waterfit Instructor Kathleen Baker leads a class from poolside at the Saanich Commonwealth Place recreational centre. The pool along with other amenities will be closed for a planned power outage. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich’s Commonwealth Place will go dark for 11 days while crews work to complete power repairs.

The recreation site will undergo a planned power outage from Monday, Sept. 6 to Thursday, Sept. 16. The entire facility, including the Bruce Hutchison Library, will be closed for the duration of the outage.

While the weight room will reopen to the public on Friday, Sept. 17, the rest of the amenities – including the main reception, pools, programs and shops – will reopen on Monday, Sept. 20.

Staff will notify patrons about any indoor program cancellations but outdoor programs are unaffected.

“We want to thank our patrons and neighbours for their patience and understanding as we complete this final step in the transformer repairs,” said manager Jennifer Jakobsen in a statement. “We appreciate the support from the community as we continue our programming through this challenge.”

On May 14, the recreation centre at 4636 Elk Lake Dr. lost power when a transformer failed. The facility had to be closed for two days and all indoor classes, as well as pool and weight room programs, were cancelled. An emergency mobile generator was installed to run vital systems and it was replaced with a temporary transformer on May 20, with the expectation that would also be replaced at a later date.

This upcoming planned outage is the last expected service interruption while crews complete the repairs.

