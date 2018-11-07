A planned burn ignites the sky above the BX Wednesday, Nov. 7. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Planned burn ignites sky above Vernon’s BX

A registered slash burn is causing little more than a spectacular view, fire officials say

  • Nov. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It may look like more, but a bright, orange light burning above Vernon’s BX is nothing to worry about, firefighters say.

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue chief Bill Wacey said the department has received more than 30 calls Wednesday, Nov. 7 about the blaze, which is a planned slash burn on the plateau above the BX.

“At the end of the day, it’s essentially five-to-six kilometres outside our fire district,” Wacey said. “It’s a registered burn. It’s no issue, but it looks pretty spectacular at night.”

