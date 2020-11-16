Planned BC Hydro outages leave hundreds of mostly elderly Chilliwack customers without power

Work done to facilitate road widening has son of one 88-year-old resident concerned

BC Hydro crews announced planned outages to hundreds of homeowners all day on Nov. 15, Nov. 16, and Nov. 25 2020 to facilitate moving power poles for road-widening construction. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

The son of an 88-year-old man who lives in a Chilliwack housing complex is concerned about his father and the other elderly residents living there due to planned back-to-back eight-hour power outages Sunday and Monday.

BC Hydro warned the more than 200 customers affected about the planned outages in advance, outages needed to help the City of Chilliwack with the road-widening project on Promontory Road.

“We need to conduct this work with our lines and infrastructure ‘de-energized’ for the safety of our crews and the public,” according to BC Hydro media spokesperson Kevin Aquino.

But Surrey resident Tom Zytaruk whose 88-year-old father lives in Promontory Lake Estates, said the power was out all day on Sunday (Nov. 15) and didn’t come back on until well after 5 p.m.

“It’s my understanding the power did not come back on until 7:15 p.m. Sunday, leaving residents at the 191-unit complex in the dark,” Zytaruk – who is a Black Press reporter in Surrey – told The Progress.

He said that most of the residents of the housing complex are elderly, and some, including his father, don’t use mobile devices.

“Not every senior citizen owns a cellphone,” Zytaruk said. “What are people without cellphones supposed to do if there’s a medical emergency?”

He also pointed to information on BC Hydro’s website about power outages and food safety.

“B.C. Hydro’s own website says ‘a full fridge can keep food cold for about four hours,’ yet this goes on for eight. Remember, these are planned outages, not a result of a windstorm or other unforeseen event.”

Aquino said BC Hydro is sympathetic, but added that customers are warned of planned outages two weeks in advance.

“We recognize the inconvenience of being without power and appreciate the patience of our customers impacted by these outages,” Aquino said via email. “We always aim to provide at least two weeks’ notice so our customers can prepare, and our planners look at a number of options to ensure we can keep the outage length to a minimum.”

The outage on Nov. 15 was scheduled to go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The outage for today (Nov. 16) was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first outage affected 223 customers, the second 202.

A third outage affecting 203 customers is scheduled for Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

