Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

  • Jun. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A search is underway for two people aboard a small aircraft that has gone missing while travelling to several destinations across B.C.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria said Friday that the plane, a Cessna 182, took off from Calgary Springs at about 9 a.m. PST Thursday.

Officials say the electronic locator transmitter aboard the plane was activated at about 11 a.m.

The pair was flying a route from Kelowna, to Hope, then to Boundary Bay with a planned landing in Nanaimo.

Search and rescue crews are currently focusing on the area between Hope and Merritt, but the cloudy and wet weather is hampering search efforts, according to an update by the JRCC.

A Buffalo aircraft and a Cormorant Helicopter from Canadian Forces Base Comox is being used to search by air, while Hope Search and Rescue members complete a ground search of the area.

More to come.

