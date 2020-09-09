Plane involved in weekend crash near Hope based at Courtenay Airpark

The pilot of the plane was not injured following the crash, which happened on Sept.5

A small plane involved in a crash east of Hope over the Labour Day long weekend was based out of the Courtenay Airpark.

The pilot of the plane was not injured following the crash, which happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 5. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found the pilot standing on the 8 Mile Creek Forest Service Road off of Highway 3, between Hope and Sunshine Valley.

The plane, a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk, lay a few metres off of the forest service road in a treed portion of a slope. Plexiglass, metal and fabric debris were scattered around the aircraft, which teetered on the downhill slope. Its nose and front portion were buckled in and the right side door was flung open.

One wing was broken clean off and lay ahead of the aircraft to its left. The second wing was still partially attached to the body of the plane.

Morris Perrey, president of the Courtenay Airpark confirmed the plane was based out of the airpark but did not know of any further details about the crash.

According to Transport Canada, the owner of the plane is Patrick Glover. The latest certificate of registration was issued on May 26, 2020, with four registered owners: Glover, Claire Freeman, Paul Douglas and Jacobus Van Sittert.

The Cessna 172 was built in 1959 in the United States.

RCMP noted there is no indication of criminality involved in the crash, and a flight plan was submitted.

Perrey said strong winds throughout the weekend – particularly in the Lower Mainland – may have played a factor in the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board is currently involved in examining the incident.

– With files from Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

