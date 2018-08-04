Plane heading to Cranbrook from Vancouver makes emergency landing

Emergency crews were on scene to assist with the landing of the plane

  • Aug. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An Air Canada flight heading from Vancouver International Airport experienced a suspended hydraulic issue enroute to Cranbrook this morning, according to officials at Kelowna International Airport.

In a news release, the airport authority said the plane landed in Kelowna without incident Saturday.

The plane was diverted from its flight Saturday morning when it was forced to make the emergency landing, manager of airport safety and security Neil Drachenberg said.

About 50 people were on board the flight.


