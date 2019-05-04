Plane crash causes fatalities near Smithers Landing

A plane crash northwest of Burns Lake, near Smithers Landing has caused an unknown number of fatalities on May 4.

The plane crash of a Cessna 182 left an unknown number of fatalities. (Black Press Media file photo)

The RCMP couldn’t confirm how many people were in the plane, nor how many deaths there were, the CBC reported.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria received an alert at 8:45 a.m. indicating that the aircraft – a Cessna 182 – was in distress about 28 kilometres north of Smithers Landing.

Cessna 182’s can hold up to four people.

Rescue aircraft have been dispatched to the crash site.

Smithers Landing is about 100 kilometres northwest of Burns Lake, and about 27 km northwest of Granisle.

Lakes District News will confirm more details as they are available.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

