Salmon Arm emergency crews respond to plane crash at north end of runway at Salmon Arm airport. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Plane crash at Salmon Arm airport, no report on injuries

Emergency crews on scene

  • Aug. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Salmon Arm emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at the Salmon Arm airport.

At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, Salmon Arm Fire Department and Salmon Arm Search and Rescue were called to a plane crash at the north end of a runway at the Salmon Arm airport.

Fire crews have left the scene, one ambulance and one air ambulance remain.

Updates to come.

