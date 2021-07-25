Plan envisions greenway trail connecting Parksville Community Park to Rathtrevor

A map, as presented during the July 19 city council meeting by the director of community planning and building for Parksville, showing future trails from the Parks, Trails, Open Spaces Master Plan. (Submitted photo)

Residents and visitors to Parksville may have a new pathway to explore that connects the community park to Rathtrevor beach.

According to director of community planning and building, Blaine Russell, the city has considered the development of a pedestrian-oriented greenway that would link the Parksville Community Park to Rathtrevor Provincial Park since 2011.

His presentation to city council on July 19 was to introduce a preliminary environmental impact assessment for a potential portion of greenway between Nerbus Lane and Shelley Road.

“A lot of recent efforts in the past has been focused on a crossing of the Englishman River. Due to unresolved complexities, this aspect has been put aside for the time being,” said Russell.

He said the Parks, Trails, Open Spaces Master Plan envisioned a route from Nerbus Lane to Shelley Road, up Turner Road and along Martindale Road and across the orange bridge.

However, based on an environmental impact assessment report prepared by WPS Canada Inc. for the proposed greenway, additional study is required.

Before the environmental study can be done, city staff will need to plan a walkway trail as to provide a more detailed route to base the study.

Coun. Doug O’Brien made the motion, seconded by Coun. Adam Fras, to follow staff recommendations, which includes posting the Environment Impact Assessment Report to the city’s website, staff developing a communication engagement strategy for the greenway, and staff proceeding with the preliminary civil designs of the walkway.

O’Brien’s motion passed unanimously.

