Pitt Meadows starts process of creating first parks, recreation and culture master plan

The City of Pitt Meadows is getting ready to prepare its first parks, recreation, and culture master plan.

Once finished, it will guide programs, amenities, facilities, and services related to parks, recreation, and culture, as well as provide direction for future priorities in these areas over the next 15 years.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said the impacted facilities make up the heart of the community.

“They bring people together, create lasting memories, and build a strong community,” he said.

“Whether you enjoy cycling along our many trails, playing at our parks, visiting the art gallery, or exercising at our fitness centre, we are looking forward to engaging with residents of all ages to create a community-led plan that will serve our needs today, and for many years to come.”

The process will include a review of all the city’s parks, recreation, arts and cultural facilities, programs and services and will involve extensive engagement with stakeholders and residents to ensure the plan aligns with the community’s needs and priorities.

Public engagement begins this month with a draft of the plan expected in fall 2021.

Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts said resident and stakeholder engagement will be integral to the PRC master plan process.

“Feedback from the community will help us to evaluate existing operations and guide the long-term development of these services so that they reflect our community’s vision,” he said.

This will be the first PRC Master Plan since the joint model between the City of Maple Ridge and City of Pitt Meadows was dissolved in 2016 and the previous plan created in 2010.

Pitt Meadows residents will receive a postcard with a link to an online household questionnaire. The deadline to complete this questionnaire is January 31, 2021. Residents who complete the questionnaire by January 31 will be entered to win gift cards to use at local businesses.

Visit pittmeadows.ca/prcmasterplan for more information and updates.

