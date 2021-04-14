Pitt Meadows residents invited to road and rail project updates

Pitt Meadows residents can get more information on the rail infrastructure, including the results of noise and vibrations from CP Rail traffic.

City hall is inviting the community to attend the Pitt Meadows Road and Rail Improvements Project Spring Community Update on track configuration and the findings of the noise and vibration study. Four virtual sessions are scheduled between April 21 and 28 to share information about each of these topics, next steps and answer questions.

“Council is eager to receive information pertinent to these two topics and to have the community’s questions answered,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “In the coming months, we will be working closely with our project partners to help address any concerns and look forward to coming back in the fall for engagement on the Harris Road overpass and heritage buildings.”

READ ALSO: Port authority puts pause on Pitt Meadows overpass

“I encourage all residents to attend the virtual information sessions about these important aspects of the project,” said CAO Mark Roberts. “These sessions are an opportunity for the public to learn more and ask questions.”

As part of this project update, there are two virtual information sessions on each topic. The public can learn more and sign up to attend at portvancouver.com/pittmeadowsengagement.

At the track configuration sessions, CP will provide an overview of the location of the rail tracks and information on current and future operations as part of the rail improvements. These will take place on April 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. and April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

CP is proposing to upgrade a portion of the rail corridor in Pitt Meadows, within their right-of-way. One is a 1.8 km extension of the existing track that accesses the Vancouver Intermodal Facility, east across Harris Road. The other is 3 km of new siding track on the north side of the existing tracks between Harris Road and Kennedy Road.

READ ALSO: STOPCPRAIL group would stop coming rail projects in Pitt Meadows

The noise and vibration sessions will see the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority share results of its study including the methodology, current mitigation considerations, and next steps. These will be held on April 26 and 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. both days.

In 2019, the port authority engaged BKL, an acoustical engineering firm, to undertake a noise and vibration assessment. The purpose was to understand current levels and model future levels, with and without the rail improvements.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News