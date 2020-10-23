Pitt Meadows pub stays closed after COVID-19 case

The Jolly Coachman Pub in Pitt Meadows will be closed until Oct. 30 due to a case of COVID-19. (Google)

A popular Pitt Meadows pub is remaining closed for 14 days due to a COVID-19 case.

Fraser Health is advising members of the public to self monitor for symptoms of the virus if they were at the pub, located at 19167 Ford Rd., on Oct. 9, 10, 11, 12 or 14th.

We’ve identified a possible public COVID-19 exposure in Pitt Meadows. If you were at Jolly Coachman Pub on the dates/times listed on our public exposures page, Public Health recommends self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. https://t.co/c7rs4eEwsH pic.twitter.com/sMbLlEdW0q — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) October 22, 2020

The Jolly Coachman announced that it has been advised by Fraser Health and Worksafe BC to stay closed for two weeks. It will re-open on Oct. 30.

Contractors are installing protective barriers throughout the pub, and staff are awaiting further test results, says a social media notification from the pub management.

Management closed on Oct. 16 when it learned a staff member tested positive for the virus. It sanitized the pub and had staff tested, and had planned to reopen on Oct. 21.

READ ALSO: More than 200 new COVID-19 cases linked to Fraser Health region: Dr. Henry

Common symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, chills, cough or worsening of chronic cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting and/or muscle aches.

If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, however mild, Fraser Health advises using the B.C. COVID-19 Self Assessment Tool, calling 8-1-1, seek testing and then self-isolating.

@NeilCorbett18ncorbett@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News