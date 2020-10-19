Pitt Meadows pub closed due to COVID-19

A popular pub in Pitt Meadows has been temporarily closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A staff member at the Jolly Coachman has tested positive for the virus, prompting owners to close the business for disinfecting and for the entire staff to be tested for the Coronavirus.

The staff member was tested early last week, and the proprietors of the pub found out on Friday he had tested positive. The pub was closed all weekend, was fumigated with hospital grade sanitizer on Saturday, and owners said it would be deep cleaned.

“We’re cautiously optimistic we can re-open on Wednesday,” said co-owner Mike Jahnke. “We’re trying to take all the precautions we can. It’s important all staff get tested.”

The last day the employee worked was Monday, Oct. 12.

Jahnke noted that the employee who tested positive has not suffered serious health implications to this point.

