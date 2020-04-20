Pitt Meadows launches ‘Shop Local’ initiative to spur support for local business

Residents asked to take a photo and share a comment after positive interaction with businesses

To drive much-needed support for the local economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Pitt Meadows launched an online initiative to highlight how the business community have stepped up during these extraordinary times.

In a news release issued Monday morning, the city announced the launch of its “Shop Local” online initiative.

The initiative requests residents to share photos and positive messages highlighting a memorable experience they had at a Pitt Meadows business.

“Did you have a great take-out experience from a local restaurant? Have you purchased exceptional produce from a local farmer? Maybe you used one of the many curb-side product pick-up services and were impressed with the level of service you received. If you have, we want to hear from you!” the release states.

Photos and brief descriptions of positive “Shop Local” stories can be emailed to jlemire@pittmeadows.ca. Submissions are to be shared on the city’s social media channels and pittmeadows.ca/shoplocal

“Our community continues to do the right thing by staying at home,” city chief administrative office Mark Roberts said in the release. “Now more than ever it is critical to show support and celebrate local businesses. Local businesses are the heart of our community. They provide important goods and services close to home, job opportunities as well as property taxes and business licence fees that allow for enhanced services and amenities for the community.”

Information on the Pitt Meadows Economic Resiliency Task Force can be found at pittmeadows.ca/ertf

