Pitt Meadows invites citizens to have their say in city planning

Land use issues have been much debated in Pitt Meadows, and on Saturday an official conversation begins.

The city is launching a review of the official community plan this weekend on Saturday, May 12 from 2-5 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Family Rec Centre at 12027 Harris Rd.

Residents are invited to drop in and learn about the OCP’s role in shaping the community’s future and how their participation in the coming months is vital to creating a vision for Pitt Meadows.

“This is an exciting and major milestone for the community. More citizen voices will create a strong identity for Pitt Meadows,” said Mayor John Becker in a press release.

“When community members, council, staff and businesses are involved in creating a plan for our city, the resulting plan will truly reflect the vision of those who live, work and invest here.”

An OCP is a forward-looking, 20-year plan that guides decisions about land use and growth, transportation, agricultural preservation, economic development, and housing. Pitt Meadows’ OCP was created in 2008, and although there have been changes made since then, there has never been a full review since its adoption.

The launch on May 12 is the first of many events to be hosted by the city over the next two years. Other opportunities will seek input on various areas of the official community plan, and residents will be able to participate in a variety of ways.

Input from participants will be combined with research and analysis to ensure that it translates into clear policies that are brought to life as attractive and functional buildings, streets, town centres, and public spaces as Pitt Meadows grows.

More information, updates and ways to get involved can be found at www.pittmeadows2040.ca