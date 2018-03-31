Pitt Meadows Gun Club will re-open in April

The Pitt Meadows gun club will be re-opening in April. (Facebook photo)

City council is allowing the Pitt Meadows Gun Club to re-open in April.

Council made the decision on Tuesday night, following a meeting that included a group of neighbours and representatives of the gun club.

The club has been silenced since July of 2017, after increased shooting a the site brought complaints from people who live in their neighbourhood. The club is located at 17428 129th Ave., and is the club has offered sport shotgun trap shooting since 1946.

Neighbours raised the issue of safe shooting distances, environmental concerns caused by lead shot, and more frequent noise as the club increased its number of shooting nights.

Those complaints were brought to city hall, and councillors heard on Tuesday night the club has since done testing for lead in waterways around the club. It has also consulted with the RCMP to reconfigure its shooting stands, done noise testing with a consultant, and is embarking on a good neighbour policy with the city’s encouragement.

An environmental management plan has been posted on club’s website, alongside lead testing results. The club has members that include and environmental scientist and a biologist who are overseeing this work.

Council voted to allow the gun club to resume operations subject to conditions:

The club return to its historic shooting nights of Wednesday and Sunday, with a limited number of special events still to be determined.

Third-party testing of soil and water for lead contamination.

The club follow a lead remediation plan.

The club construct a berm or fence.

There be flexibility for special events, and notification of neighbours of shooting events, as per the new good neighbour policy.

A community liaison be added to the club’s board

The issue will be brought back before council for review within 60 days.

There was some debate about the number of special events that could be allowed, and council set a limit of 10 per year, with no more than one per month.

Several community members said that number was too high.

Mark Sekela of Port Moody said the club will be able to determine its special event dates, and bring them to council before the next meeting. He did not think it would be an issue.

“I think we have 60 days to work this out,” said Sekela.

The club also said it will have to determine whether a berm is financially feasible for the club, or whether it will have to build a fence.

Neighbour William Wild asked what the city will do if the club does not comply.

Mayor John Becker replied the city has to issue the club a business licence to operate.

“That’s our hammer,” said Becker. “We will pull the business licence and shut them down.”