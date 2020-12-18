Pitt Meadows firefighters battle out-of-control blaze at homeless camp

Pitt Meadows Fire extinguished a blaze under the Golden Ears Way viaduct on Thursday evening.
The department received numerous reports of a large fire under the viaduct behind Meadowtown Centre in the 19800-block of Lougheed Highway.
Crews arrived to find a homeless camp fully involved in fire.
A witness on scene said it appeared any residents of the camp escaped without injury.
They also mentioned firefighters had a difficult time accessing the blaze, as it involved traversing down a narrow path.
More to follow.
