Pitt Meadows firefighters battle out-of-control blaze at homeless camp

Nobody hurt at large fire under Golden Ears Way viaduct Thursday night

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a homeless camp ablaze near Meadowtown Centre in Pitt Meadows. (Curtis Kreklau - South Fraser News Service)

Pitt Meadows Fire extinguished a blaze under the Golden Ears Way viaduct on Thursday evening.

The department received numerous reports of a large fire under the viaduct behind Meadowtown Centre in the 19800-block of Lougheed Highway.

Crews arrived to find a homeless camp fully involved in fire.

A witness on scene said it appeared any residents of the camp escaped without injury.

They also mentioned firefighters had a difficult time accessing the blaze, as it involved traversing down a narrow path.

More to follow.

Pitt Meadows fire attend a blaze on Thursday night. (Curtis Kreklau - South Fraser News Service)