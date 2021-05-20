Pitt Meadows earns recognition for financial reporting

The City of Pitt Meadows is known for its waterfront walks, scenic dikes, mountain vistas, blueberry farms, and also, it’s book making.

For the sixth year in a row, it has received the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting, which recognizes quality in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said the honour – which was earned based on its 2019 annual report – is a significant achievement for staff.

“It is reflective of their hard work and their level of competence,” he said.

“This annual report provides citizens with transparency into how their tax dollars are being spent, outlines the city’s achievements and progress made towards council’s strategic goals.”

READ MORE: Neighbour with garden hose helped save Pitt Meadows home

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Baseball retires Larry Walker’s number

The award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association which serves more than 20,000 government finance professionals in Canada and the United States.

“It is a testament to the outstanding work of our finance and communications departments to be recognized by this prestigious award once again,” said Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts.

“I am proud of city staff for their efforts to uphold our values of accessibility and excellence in service with this annual report.”

The city’s annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2019 was judged by an impartial canadian review committee to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial picture and to encourage potential users and user groups to read the report.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News