Pitt Meadows day will be celebrated virtually again

80th anniversary of the popular celebration will have to be enjoyed from home

Pitt Meadows Day was celebrated with drive by cheers last year. (Special to The News)

One of regions most enjoyable annual celebrations will be made virtual for the second year in a row.

Pitt Meadows Day is the community’s largest event of the year, but what would have been its 80th anniversary will be a quieter affair than the city is used to.

It will still be recognized on June 5, 2021, and Mayor Bill Dingwall said a line-up of fun activities is planned.

“This year’s celebration will kick off summer by showcasing talented students and residents, as well as the many aspects of our community that make us Pitt Meadows proud,” he said.

“Safety remains our top priority and therefore, to avoid gatherings, our traditional events such as having our parade is not possible this year.

“We are fortunate that residents have been highly engaged in the City’s virtual events over the past year. We hope to be able to celebrate in person with our community as soon as it is appropriate, potentially in the fall.”

This year’s virtual line-up and at-home activities include a virtual artisan market, virtual booths for local non-profit community groups, and a community slide show.

To participate in any of the above, email events@pittmeadows.ca

There will also be kids crafts for families, which will be free for Pitt Meadows residents, and $5 for non-residents, as well as a Pitt Meadows word search.

Pitt Meadows Proud at PMAG – The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is excited to announce the second annual Pitt Meadows Proud virtual and in-person exhibition from May 29 – July 11.

Pieces will feature work from Pitt Meadows Secondary School students and local residents. The gallery shop will consist of items only from Pitt Meadows artisans too.

“We are excited to support local artisans, the school district and local non-profits in this year’s virtual family-friendly event,” says Chief Administrative Officer, Mark Roberts.

“The city recognizes the importance of these events to our residents and continues to find innovative ways to create engaging experiences and incorporate local partners.”

Visit pittmeadowsday.ca to celebrate the 80th annual Pitt Meadows Day starting June 4, 2021.

