Pitt Meadows Day draws thousands to community festival

Dance and fireworks still on the schedule

The Pitt Meadows Day parade again featured a massive waterfight led by the city’s firefighters. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Pitt Meadows Day 2019 is underway, along with Pitt Meadows Airport Day.

There was a big crowd for the pancake breakfast in the morning, and thousands lined the streets for the entire length of Harris Road for the annual parade.

As is the local tradition, firefighters led a massive water fight between the city’s emergency responders and the kids young and old who lined the route with squirt guns to take them on.

The Community Festival at Harris Road Park featured the crowning of Emma Roberts-Ruttan as Miss Pitt Meadows 2019 by the outgoing Miss Pitt Meadows Amelia Caldwell.

Simon Miyashita was the 2019 Lynn Papp Award winner, and the Pitt Meadows Community Foundation honoured Peter Jongbloed as the city’s Citizen of the Year.

There was also a huge crowd at YPK for an expanded air show this year, that featured aerobatic acts and static displays of vintage aircraft.

There is still lots going on.

There are free youth activities at the Pitt Meadows Recreation Centre until 8 p.m. – drop-in basketball, billiards, ping pong, hockey, a skateboard and scooter competition and a BBQ.

There will be a chicken and salmon barbecue at the Heritage Hall from 5-7 p.m., a free family dance for all ages from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Heritage Hall upper floor, and of course the day will end with the fireworks at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park, at 10 p.m. (dusk).

