Pitt Meadows city hall taking applications for committees

Deadline looms for citizens who want to get involved

Pitt Meadows city hall is in the process of selecting members for city committees.

One will be a citizen-led community service awards task force, which will be responsible for reviewing nominations and helping to select winners of these awards.

Get involved by joining one of our many City committees on a variety of topics from agriculture and design to transportation and accessibility! For more information and to apply online, visit https://t.co/m0ZJDkQn4q. Deadline to apply is midnight on Sunday, February 28, 2021. pic.twitter.com/brf4ANNpvJ — citypittmeadows (@citypittmeadows) February 16, 2021

Another will be a committee to enhance accessibility in the city, as part of the Municipal Advisory Committee on Accessibility and Inclusiveness (MACAI).

There are other committees on a variety of issues, from agriculture to transportation.

Applications forms are available on the city website at pittmeadows.ca/committees, and must be completed by Feb. 28.

