Pitt Meadows city hall taking applications for committees

Deadline looms for citizens who want to get involved

  • Feb. 20, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows city hall is in the process of selecting members for city committees.

One will be a citizen-led community service awards task force, which will be responsible for reviewing nominations and helping to select winners of these awards.

Another will be a committee to enhance accessibility in the city, as part of the Municipal Advisory Committee on Accessibility and Inclusiveness (MACAI).

There are other committees on a variety of issues, from agriculture to transportation.

Applications forms are available on the city website at pittmeadows.ca/committees, and must be completed by Feb. 28.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News

Previous story
Cariboo Regional District seeks input on 2021 draft budget
Next story
Mom worried about toxic drugs after son’s death in Parksville

Just Posted

Most Read