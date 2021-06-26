Pitt Meadows announces completion of $9 million pump station

Mayor Bill Dingwall cuts the ribbon during the opening of the $9 million pump station. (Special to The News)

Construction on a new $9 million pump station in Pitt Meadows has been completed.

The ‘fish-friendly’ Pitt Polder pump station, which took two years to complete, is an essential piece of infrastructure for disaster mitigation and the local agricultural industry.

“Ensuring our community and vital farm land is well-protected against the risk of flooding is an important Council priority,” says Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“This new pump station is a critical component of our city’s diking and drainage system and we thank all who have worked on this important project. Its reconstruction provides enhanced safety and flood mitigation to over 1,650 hectares of agricultural land.”

In 2017, the city received a $4.65 million grant from the province through the Small Communities Fund to upgrade the old station that was built in 1952.

City reserves were used to fund the approximately $4.35 million municipal portion of the project.

The new pump station meets the current provincial standards and also includes fish-friendly pumps, allowing for the safe passage of fish, while helping keep fields arable, which benefits farming families in the community. Additional associated structural dike improvements and culvert replacements were also made, as well as all new electrical and mechanical control systems.

With 86 percent of Pitt Meadows in the floodplain, the area is divided into four drainage areas served by six pump stations. The city relies on a continuous dike system, comprising of a network of ditches, flood boxes and pumping stations for flood protection.

In addition, the new station will provide annual energy efficiency and reduce emissions, as well as reduced operating, maintenance, and repair costs.

Pump replacements and upgrades are also underway at the Fenton Road and Baynes Road pump stations including a back-up generator at the Baynes Road Pump Station. Back-up generators were recently installed at Kennedy Road, McKechnie Road and Fenton Road pump stations as well. These projects were partially funded by additional provincial grants.

Learn more: pittmeadows.ca/floodpreparation.

