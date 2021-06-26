Pitt Meadows among leaders in Mayors Immunization Challenge

Pitt Meadows has hit 80 per cent with first vaccination

Pitt Meadows has hit 80 per cent of the population with at least one vaccination.

The City of Pitt Meadows celebrated the milestone of reaching 80 per cent in the Mayor’s Immunization Challenge.

Fraser Health mayors issued a challenge to their communities to be among the first to reach targets for vaccination rates, and Pitt Meadows residents are sprinting toward herd immunity.

The city officially reached 80 per cent vaccination rate for first doses, as announced on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to our residents and thank you for doing your part to ensure our community’s immunity!” said a city social media post. “It’s time to aim for 85 per cent and get those second doses!”

Pitt Meadows was one of the early leaders in the challenge, and is still among the top five, having just joined the 80 per cent club.

Fraser Health supported the friendly community competition amongst cities including Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Langley and more. Maple Ridge is still between 70 and 75 per cent, but is trending upward.

“I am Pitt Meadows Proud at how our community has supported one another during COVID-19,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall at the time. “Having my vaccine gives me a sense of comfort in knowing that I am more protected against COVID-19 than before. Please schedule your appointment today and get vaccinated as soon as you can to help keep everyone healthy.”

People can now register to get their second vaccine at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register

