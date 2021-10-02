Pitt Meadows Airport’s Runway Cafe to take off to New Westminster

The cafe has been at the airport for 11 years. (Runway Cafe Facebook/Special to The News)

The Runway Cafe that has provided respite to travellers has announced its closure after 11 years of business at Pitt Meadows Airport.

In a social media post, the cafe owners announced the news that the cafe would be permanently closing on Oct. 17.

“The Runway Cafe will sadly be closing permanently October 17. It has been 11 incredible years of making friends that have become family. We will always be grateful to our wonderful staff and the community for the love and support,” wrote Eileen of the cafe.

City of Pitt Meadows also expressed their sorrow to see the cafe go but also expressed gratitude for the cafe’s business all these years.

“The City would like to express its best wishes to The Runway Café (Runway Cafe & Catering Pitt Meadows Airport) after 11 years of business at Pitt Meadows Airport (YPK). Thank you for being a part of the community for all these years and congratulations on your new endeavor!” said the city.

The cafe received an opportunity to work with the Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC) in New Westminster and have already started work out there. They kept working at the current location for as long as they could, for the benefit of their customers however, would now be focusing full-time on the work with the JIBC.

The YPK team also wished the cafe owners luck and expressed how helpful they had always been when it came to the airport and the customers.

“Alan, Eileen and their team have been an essential part of this airport for the past 11 years and we they will do great things with the JIBC as they have here. They have always been eager to help the airport, its businesses and all tenants on-site, not to mention their constant participation with out public events!” said a letter by the airport team.

