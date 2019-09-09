Pistols, hunting equipment stolen from North Fork residence

Grand Forks RCMP responded to 209 calls in Grand Forks and 42 calls in Christina Lake between Aug. 12 and Sept. 2.

[It was a] busy end of summer with a variety of investigations,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “We have conducted Impaired Driving investigations, both alcohol and drug related, Break and Enter, both residences and businesses, Theft files, Missing Persons, and Motor Vehicle accidents, to name just a few.”

Of note, Peppler said, was break and enter on North Fork Road, reported on Sept. 2. Among items take were two brown duck hunting chairs, a portable hot water heater for camping, a 6,500-watt generator, multiple knives, power, tools, hand tools, and two Smith & Wesson 45-1911 pistols. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP or Crimestoppers.

Additionally, one theft of a bike was reported on Sept. 1 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A black Kona Splice with front suspension was taken. The bike reportedly has a red and white Kona sticker.

“It’s a reminder to everyone [that] bike thieves are at work,” Peppler said. “Please remember to lock up or secure your bike to deter and prevent bike thefts.”

The RCMP is also reminding residents that school is back and with that, school zones are also back in effect and RCMP will be conducting enforcement in all school zones.