Pipe band set to perform Sunday in Chilliwack to honour Piper Richardson

The music will start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 in front of the bronze statue of Piper Richardson

Lead drummer Doug Holloway and bass drummer Ken Nice were at Chilliwack city hall on Oct. 1, 2019 to announce the formation of the James C. Richardson Memorial Pipe Band. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress file)

The drone of the pipes will be to honour Jimmy.

The inaugural performance of the James C. Richardson Memorial pipe band Sunday morning will be in front of the Chilliwack Museum.

The pipes and drums will play in memoriam for Chilliwack’s own Piper Richardson, known as Jimmy, the Victoria Cross recipient killed in 1916 during the Battle of Somme.

“The idea is to honour and remember Jimmy for his sacrifices and service,” Ken Nice, bass drum and spokesman for the band.

They will play a short program in front of the bronze statue of Piper Richardson carved by John Weaver, in front of the museum, not far from the cenotaph.

“We picked the Sunday morning as we thought that would be when the most people might be available to hear the band for the first time,” Nice said.

The pipe band will assemble and play a few tunes starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Piper Richardson statue, for about an hour.

