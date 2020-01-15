Pinterest night in Houston

The Houston Public Library held a two night basic cake decorating class. The attendees learned how to decorate cakes with butter cream, fondant and modelling chocolate. They also learned the basic piping skills, icing and modeling. It was free event. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Jan. 15, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

