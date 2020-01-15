Pinterest night in Houston

Burns Lake resident, Madison Macdonald has qualified for the 2020 BC Winter Games taking place Feb. 20-24 in Fort St. John. Madison has been cross country skiing with the local Spirit North program and raced her qualifier in Smithers on Dec. 18. The Spirit North Program aims to empower youth to learn, grow, thrive and strengthen themselves and their communities through sport. "We are all just so incredibly proud of Maddy and what she's accomplished by qualifying for the B.C. Winter Games. It's a remarkable testament to her athleticism and determination, and what can be achieved when an opportunity like this is presented. Her coaches Rachelle and Chris who have been so supportive and valuable on this journey. Our highest priority at Spirit North is seeing the young people in our programs reach their potential," said Beckie Scott, CEO of Spirit North, Olympian Gold Medalist. (Submitted photo)