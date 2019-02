Today is Pink Shirt Day in B.C. with a focus on ending cyber bullying. (THE NEWS/files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP is getting involved with Pink Shirt Day, today.

Officers will be out at local schools today for the event. They did so last year and put a video online of officers in pink shirts.

This year’s campaign includes a T-shirt that encourages people to be kind when they post online. Cyberbullying continues to be the focus of the anti-bullying awareness campaign, which culminates with a number of activities and events on Wednesday, Feb. 27.