Pink Garden Tea to host ninth annual fundraiser

The Pink Garden Tea will have its ninth annual fundraiser from 2-4 pm on July 13 with the proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society Southern Interior Rotary Lodge in Kelowna.

The Southern Interior Rotary Lodge offers a safe, supportive, reasonably priced lodge for cancer patients while accessing treatment at the cancer centre. Amenities include air-conditioned rooms, lounge dining room, outdoor patio, activity room, library/resource room. Services include Freemason drivers for transport to medical appointments as well as to and from the lodge for out of town guests.

“My sister stayed there for five weeks as she went through her treatments and would highly recommend sponsoring them,” said Debbie Graham, the founder of the Pink Tea Garden fundraiser. “They are in need of upgrading their dining room.”

Graham hosts the Pink Garden Tea annually in her garden.

“The Pink Garden Tea got its name from hope,” said Graham. “Pink tulips planted in the fall for the hope to see them bloom in spring. Thus a tea was planned to celebrate the hope in spring.”

Highlights of the fundraiser include a high tea, live music and guest speakers.

Reservations are required as seating is limited. Tickets are $25 and are available at Black Bear Books.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Debbie Graham at 250-428-7182

