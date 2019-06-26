Pine Ridge holds open house

Pine Ridge Modular Homes held an open house event celebrating its 20 year anniversary of doing business in Burns Lake on June 22, at its lot just east of Burns Lake. People stopped in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to check out several duplex and modular homes that were on display. Magician Roger Fountain entertained the crowd with tricks including juggling apples, balls and flaming clubs plus there was a complimentary BBQ and lots of door prizes to be won. (Blair McBride photos)